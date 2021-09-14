Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
September 14 2021 7:53am
06:08

Walk A Mile in Her Shoes Halifax returns for 2021

We talk with members from Royal LePage Atlantic and Alice House about the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event planned for the Emera Oval on September 26th. All funds raised from the event are donated to Alice House.

Advertisement

Video Home