Global News Morning Montreal
September 14 2021 7:20am
05:49

Federal election check in

Heading into the campaign as the clear favourite, the Liberal party has recently struggled in the polls. Global’s Laura Casella is joined by Liberal MP for NDG – Westmount, Marc Garneau, to talk about his party’s aspirations for the coming election.

