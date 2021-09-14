Global News Morning Montreal September 14 2021 7:20am 05:49 Federal election check in Heading into the campaign as the clear favourite, the Liberal party has recently struggled in the polls. Global’s Laura Casella is joined by Liberal MP for NDG – Westmount, Marc Garneau, to talk about his party’s aspirations for the coming election. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188559/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188559/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?