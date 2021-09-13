Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 13 2021 11:00am
03:37

Where We Live: Creating a strong community

Alexandra Neighbourhood House executive director Penny Bradley discusses what makes a strong community and how neighbourhood houses work to improve social connections.

