Global News Morning Toronto
September 13 2021 9:53am
04:15

Canadian girl becomes world’s youngest published author

Canadian author Chryseis Knight talks about publishing her first book ‘The Great Big Lion’ that she wrote at age 3 and what inspires her love of writing and illustrating.

