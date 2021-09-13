Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 13 2021 8:12am
04:47

Montreal International Jazz Festival

The 41st edition of the Festival de Jazz de Montréal will showcase more than thirty renowned artists with free outdoor performances in the heart of downtown Montreal. Global’s Laura Casella has a preview.

