Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 12 2021 9:52pm
01:36

“This Is BC”: Weekly soccer game in Delta attracts unexpected mascot

A rescue dog from Mexico has become the unexpected mascot at a weekly soccer game in Delta involving Mexican and Guatemalan migrant workers. Jay Durant has Tika’s story in “This Is BC”.

Advertisement

Video Home