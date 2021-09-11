Menu

Canada
September 11 2021 8:38pm
01:03

EMSB’s Joe Ortona speaks out on Quebec’s French language protection bill

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) may withdraw from Bill 96 — a legislature aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec. Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis speaks with the EMSB’s Joe Ortona.

