Canada September 11 2021 8:38pm 01:03 EMSB’s Joe Ortona speaks out on Quebec’s French language protection bill The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) may withdraw from Bill 96 — a legislature aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec. Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis speaks with the EMSB’s Joe Ortona. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8183949/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8183949/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?