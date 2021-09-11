Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 11 2021 1:41pm
04:43

Long term care homes fear losing staff because of mandatory vaccine rules

Menno Place CEO Karen Biggs discusses her concerns about losing vaccine-hesitant staff, as mandatory vaccine rules get set to kick in for long-term healthcare workers.

