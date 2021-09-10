Global News Hour at 6 BC September 10 2021 9:46pm 01:21 B.C. father identified as victim of McDonald’s drive-thru tragedy Family and friends have identified a Maple Ridge father of two – as the driver killed in a freak accident at a Vancouver fast food drive-thru. ‘Heartbreaking’: B.C. man who died in McDonald’s drive-thru accident was loving dad of 2 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8182649/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8182649/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?