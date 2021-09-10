Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 10 2021 12:10pm
02:27

Traffic Tips: Back-to-school street safety

Katelin Owsianski talks with Vancouver Police about school zone tips and rules that drivers, parents, and kids may have forgotten over the summer.

