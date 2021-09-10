Global News at 10 Regina September 10 2021 10:17am 01:56 Vote before election day at advance polls or with the ‘special ballot process’ You can get your vote in for the federal election starting Friday, with advance polls are open all weekend — and it’s not the only way to vote early. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8180464/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8180464/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?