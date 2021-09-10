Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 10 2021 10:17am
01:56

Vote before election day at advance polls or with the ‘special ballot process’

You can get your vote in for the federal election starting Friday, with advance polls are open all weekend — and it’s not the only way to vote early.

