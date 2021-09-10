Menu

September 10 2021 8:48am
Indigenous issues shaping the federal election

Winnipeg Indigenous activist Michael Redhead Champagne talks homelessness and child welfare, among other Indigenous issues he’d like to see federal leaders focus on in the election.

