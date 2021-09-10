Global News Morning Montreal September 10 2021 8:11am 04:20 Beurre & Baguette Partners in life and in business, Joe and Kelly pioneered the prepared meal home delivery business in Montreal. But when the pandemic hit, they were forced to innovate once again. They join Global’s Laura Casella to share their story. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8180252/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8180252/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?