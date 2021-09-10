Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 10 2021 8:11am
04:20

Beurre & Baguette

Partners in life and in business, Joe and Kelly pioneered the prepared meal home delivery business in Montreal. But when the pandemic hit, they were forced to innovate once again. They join Global’s Laura Casella to share their story.

