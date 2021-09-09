Menu

Canada
September 9 2021 7:28pm
02:47

Alberta health-care system experiencing ‘significant stress’ due to COVID-19: AHS president

Alberta Health Services president Dr. Verna Yiu explains the strain on the health-care system during the fourth wave of COVID-19.

