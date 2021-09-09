Global News at Noon Toronto September 9 2021 12:50pm 02:38 Public and Catholic school students in Toronto return to school The first day of school comes as the Toronto District School Board puts a pause on extracurricular activities and field trips on the advice of Toronto Public Health. Marianne Dimain reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8177943/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8177943/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?