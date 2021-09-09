Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
September 9 2021 12:50pm
02:38

Public and Catholic school students in Toronto return to school

The first day of school comes as the Toronto District School Board puts a pause on extracurricular activities and field trips on the advice of Toronto Public Health. Marianne Dimain reports.

