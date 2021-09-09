Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 9 2021 10:36am
03:48

Legal group calls for exemptions to B.C.’s vaccine passport

Christine Van Geyn with the Canadian Constitution Foundation talks about why vaccine passport medical and religious exemptions should be allowed.

