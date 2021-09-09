Menu

The Morning Show
September 9 2021 10:34am
06:01

Will your health information be safe in vaccine passports? Tech expert explains

Tech expert Amber Mac checks in with The Morning Show to explain how vaccine passports will work, and the concerns surrounding the privacy of personal health information.

