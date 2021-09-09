Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 9 2021 9:50am
03:13

First day back to class for TDSB high school students

Toronto District School Board spokesperson, Ryan Bird, reassures parents of the health measures being taken to make return-to-school for their kids safe.

