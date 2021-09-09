Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 9 2021 9:17am
04:52

2022 automobile trends

A growing demand for electric vehicles is changing the landscape of the automobile industry. Annuel de l’Automobile owner & editor-in-chief Benoit Charette joins Global’s Laura Casella with a look what is shaping the market for 2022.

