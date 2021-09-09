Global News Morning Montreal September 9 2021 9:17am 04:52 2022 automobile trends A growing demand for electric vehicles is changing the landscape of the automobile industry. Annuel de l’Automobile owner & editor-in-chief Benoit Charette joins Global’s Laura Casella with a look what is shaping the market for 2022. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8177330/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8177330/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?