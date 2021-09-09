Global News Morning Montreal September 9 2021 8:56am 04:55 Federal Election check in Heading into the campaign as the clear favourite, the Liberal party has recently struggled to stay on top. Global’s Laura Casella is joined by Liberal MP for Outremont Rachel Bendayan to talk about her party’s aspirations for the coming election. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8177299/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8177299/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?