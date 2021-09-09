Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 9 2021 8:56am
04:55

Federal Election check in

Heading into the campaign as the clear favourite, the Liberal party has recently struggled to stay on top. Global’s Laura Casella is joined by Liberal MP for Outremont Rachel Bendayan to talk about her party’s aspirations for the coming election.

