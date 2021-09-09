Menu

Calendar

Coronavirus
September 9 2021 8:09am
03:34

Months after nearly losing life to COVID-19, Brandon man still struggles with symptoms

After almost losing his life to COVID-19, Brandon man Kris Isford says life is anything but back to normal. Abigail Turner has more.

