Cross Border Investigation
September 8 2021 8:30pm
02:27

Manitoba RCMP arrest teen accused of “swatting” incidents in the United States

Manitoba RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a pair of “swatting” incidents in the United States, where he made a fake emergency call to provoke a police response.

