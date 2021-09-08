Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 8 2021 5:55pm 03:19 Are you feeling re-entry anxiety? Here’s how to ease back into the social world How do we remain calm during this time of reintegration? To find the answer to this question and many more, Susan Hay interviews clinical psychologist Anna Maria Tosco. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8176112/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8176112/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?