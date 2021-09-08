Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 8 2021 5:55pm
03:19

Are you feeling re-entry anxiety? Here’s how to ease back into the social world

How do we remain calm during this time of reintegration? To find the answer to this question and many more, Susan Hay interviews clinical psychologist Anna Maria Tosco.

