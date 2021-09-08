Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 8 2021 11:26am
03:33

Vaccine passports: On the front lines of enforcement

Rob Farrer of the National Police Federation talks to Jennifer Palma about the potential challenges of enforcing B.C.’s vaccine card.

