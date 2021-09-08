Global News Morning Toronto September 8 2021 10:00am 04:02 Why housing affordability is a key ballot box issue Global News senior business reporter, Anne Gaviola, looks at the latest housing report numbers and how each federal party plans to address the affordability crisis facing many Canadians. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8174440/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8174440/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?