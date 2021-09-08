Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 8 2021 8:49am
03:42

Money saving tips for grocery shopping online

Back to school means extra expenses for school supplies, new clothing, activity fees and more. Shopping guru Sandra Phillips joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer with some timely money saving tips for buying groceries online.

