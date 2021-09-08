Global News Morning Montreal September 8 2021 8:43am 05:29 Federal Election check in Ten years ago, the NDP held 59 seats in Quebec, but that number has since dropped to one. Global’s Laura Casella is joined by lone NDP MP In Quebec Alexandre Boulerice to talk about his party’s aspirations for the coming election. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8174285/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8174285/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?