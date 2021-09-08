Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 8 2021 8:43am
05:29

Federal Election check in

Ten years ago, the NDP held 59 seats in Quebec, but that number has since dropped to one. Global’s Laura Casella is joined by lone NDP MP In Quebec Alexandre Boulerice to talk about his party’s aspirations for the coming election.

