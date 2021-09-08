Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
September 8 2021 7:36am
05:41

Taylor Kaye talks Diabetes Canada donation drop-off days

We check in with Taylor Kaye to learn more about Diabetes Canada hosting contactless Donation Drop-offs across Canada on certain dates in September and October.

