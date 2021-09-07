Documentary September 7 2021 11:00pm 01:49 Kelowna man in spotlight during documentary Chris Koch is all about inspiring people to live their life to the fullest. His message is now being shared in a documentary. Sydney Morton met with him and the director behind it. Kelowna, B.C. man’s optimism shines through new documentary REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173954/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173954/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?