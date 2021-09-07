Bookings September 7 2021 9:27pm 00:44 Province says vaccine booking up since mandates implemented The number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments was going down weekly, until the province announced sweeping vaccine mandates at the end of August. And now, there’s been an uptick in bookings since then. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173806/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173806/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?