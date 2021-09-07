bc coronavirus September 7 2021 8:28pm 02:13 B.C. government releases details on vaccine card The province will require residents to show proof of immunization at many venues starting on Monday. Jules Knox has the latest details. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173670/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173670/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?