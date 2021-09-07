Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 7 2021 8:10pm
36:49

TORONTO 530 NEWS ONLINE SEPT 7

Severe weather rolls across parts of the province including a possible tornado. A Toronto man is charged with the murder of his own mother and father. And, for the first time in a long time, international travellers are arriving on Canadian soil.

