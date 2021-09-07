Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 7 2021 10:55am
04:10

Saskatoon pharmacist warning about use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk explains on Global News Morning what Ivermectin is and why you shouldn’t use it to treat COVID-19. She also talks about being careful of the studies you see on social media.

