Global News Morning Saskatoon September 7 2021 10:55am 04:10 Saskatoon pharmacist warning about use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk explains on Global News Morning what Ivermectin is and why you shouldn’t use it to treat COVID-19. She also talks about being careful of the studies you see on social media. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8171757/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8171757/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?