Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
September 7 2021 10:04am
03:15

Back-to-school COVID-19 safety concerns

Parent advocate Mike McCulloch discusses BC’s back to school COVID-19 safety plan, and why he doesn’t think it goes far enough.

Advertisement

Video Home