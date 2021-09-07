Global News Morning Saskatoon September 7 2021 10:19am 03:06 What to Watch This Month with ET Canada There’s plenty of TV shows to catch this month. ET Canada reporter Carlos Bustamante joins Global News Morning to preview September’s big shows, from Halloween cakes to the new series “Family Law.” REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8171653/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8171653/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?