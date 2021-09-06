Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 6 2021 9:46pm
01:28

Advance information on how British Columbians might access the vaccine passport app

Global’s Keith Baldrey has some advance details on Tuesday’s announcement by the B.C. government on how we’ll be able to access the vaccine passport app.

