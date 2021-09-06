Global News Hour at 6 BC September 6 2021 9:46pm 01:28 Advance information on how British Columbians might access the vaccine passport app Global’s Keith Baldrey has some advance details on Tuesday’s announcement by the B.C. government on how we’ll be able to access the vaccine passport app. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8171035/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8171035/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?