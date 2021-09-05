Menu

September 5 2021 8:26pm
Penticton Arts Council showcases 100 clay cats

A solo exhibition in Penticton highlights the artists’ love of cats. A display of ‘crazy cats’ is being shown at the Penticton Arts Council’s galleries at the Leir House Cultural Centre. Sydney Morton stopped by to catch a glimpse of the creations .

