Lifestyle September 5 2021 8:26pm 01:13 Penticton Arts Council showcases 100 clay cats A solo exhibition in Penticton highlights the artists' love of cats. A display of 'crazy cats' is being shown at the Penticton Arts Council's galleries at the Leir House Cultural Centre. Sydney Morton stopped by to catch a glimpse of the creations . Penticton Arts Council showcases 100 clay cats in art exhibit