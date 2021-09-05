Menu

September 5 2021 7:22pm
01:47

Manitoba Marathon returns as Canada’s first sanctioned running event since pandemic began

The event normally hosts around 12 thousand participants, however due to COVID-19, executive director Rachel Munday says roughly 3 thousand took part. Global’s Anya Nazeravich was there.

