Canada
September 4 2021 8:12pm
03:48

Father, son adventure hike in remote B.C. park

B.C. residents Clayton Cunningham, 53, and his father, Don, 78, went on an adventurous hike in a remote and rugged B.C. park in August. During their four-day trip, they only saw one other group of hikers.

