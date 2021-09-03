Menu

Manitoba Marathon
September 3 2021 11:10pm
00:32

Manitoba Marathon returns

The Manitoba Marathon is returning to the University of Manitoba campus Sunday with just under 3,000 entrants set to lace up their running shoes and hit the road.

