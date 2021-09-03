Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 3 2021 8:51pm
01:42

Game time for SFU Football

SFU Football returns to the field Saturday for their 1st game in nearly two years, but they will have to face the Idaho Vandals, a Division one school expected to beat SFU. Barry Deley reports.

