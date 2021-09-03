Global News Hour at 6 BC September 3 2021 8:51pm 01:42 Game time for SFU Football SFU Football returns to the field Saturday for their 1st game in nearly two years, but they will have to face the Idaho Vandals, a Division one school expected to beat SFU. Barry Deley reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8167069/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8167069/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?