Global News Morning Saskatoon September 3 2021 10:53am 03:59 Optimizing herbs and spices on Food for Thought Evelyn Reisner at Fresh Dish Catering joins Global News Morning on this week’s Food for Thought to talk preserving herbs and different uses of spices on your next meal. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8165085/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8165085/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?