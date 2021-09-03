Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 3 2021 7:58am
03:38

“City Friends with Benefits” tourism campaign

For the first time ever, Tourism Montréal, Ottawa Tourism, and Destination Toronto join forces to encourage visitors to explore these popular destinations with a new campaign, “City Friends with Benefits”. Global’s Laura Casella finds out more.

