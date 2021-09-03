Canada September 3 2021 7:55am 05:43 Local bladder cancer survivor talks awareness walk We talk with Rob Truscott, bladder cancer survivor and now volunteer, to find out more about the virtual Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer event happening later this month. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8164693/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8164693/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?