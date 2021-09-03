Menu

Canada
September 3 2021 7:55am
05:43

Local bladder cancer survivor talks awareness walk

We talk with Rob Truscott, bladder cancer survivor and now volunteer, to find out more about the virtual Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer event happening later this month.

