Canada
September 3 2021 10:26am
01:21

Courts still needed for some condo disputes

Saskatoon lawyer and Canadian Condominium Institute president Jamie Herle says there is a role for courts if a tribunal is set up in Saskatchewan to handle condo disputes.

