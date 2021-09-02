Canada September 2 2021 2:25pm 01:55 B.C. man records rare ‘super pod’ of dolphins behind his boat A B.C. man out for a little fishing recorded this incredible sight, as a “super pod” of dolphins followed along behind his fishing boat, possibly hoping to have a little of his catch! REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8162874/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8162874/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?