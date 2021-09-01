Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 1 2021 10:13pm
01:33

Some Albertans eligible for 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

On Wednesday, some Albertans became eligible to receive a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine but the province wasn’t willing to talk about it. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports.

