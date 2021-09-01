Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 1 2021 10:03am
04:37

Latest B.C. modelling shows a projected rise in daily COVID-19 cases

UBC Professor and Mathematical Biologist Dr. Sarah Otto breaks down the latest COVID-19 projections.
As hospitalizations and infections of COVID-19, rise among unvaccinated British Columbians.

