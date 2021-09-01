Global News Morning BC September 1 2021 10:03am 04:37 Latest B.C. modelling shows a projected rise in daily COVID-19 cases UBC Professor and Mathematical Biologist Dr. Sarah Otto breaks down the latest COVID-19 projections. As hospitalizations and infections of COVID-19, rise among unvaccinated British Columbians. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8158313/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8158313/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?