Politics September 1 2021 6:54am 06:39 Angela Simmonds reflects on election win We chat with Angela Simmonds about her historic win in the riding of Preston and gather her thoughts on Tim Houston’s cabinet selections. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8157860/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8157860/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?