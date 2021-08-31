Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Booster
August 31 2021 10:50pm
00:41

Reimer says no plans for COVID-19 booster shots in Manitoba — for now

The province’s head of the vaccine task force says there is “no medical reason” to provide third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people at this time.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.